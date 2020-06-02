Is A Downturn Overdue? STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR), Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)?

The shares of STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on May 04, 2020. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of STORE Capital Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Mizuho advised investors in its research note published on April 24, 2020, to Neutral the STOR stock while also putting a $17 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on April 20, 2020. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $15. The stock was given Hold rating by SunTrust in its report released on January 16, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 39. BTIG Research was of a view that STOR is Neutral in its latest report on January 06, 2020. Deutsche Bank thinks that STOR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 27, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 40.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $24.08. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 60.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.80.

The shares of the company added by 7.55% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $19.27 while ending the day at $20.80. During the trading session, a total of 3.01 million shares were traded which represents a 51.82% incline from the average session volume which is 6.24 million shares. STOR had ended its last session trading at $19.34. STORE Capital Corporation currently has a market cap of $5.29 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.19, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.66, with a beta of 0.97. STOR 52-week low price stands at $13.00 while its 52-week high price is $40.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.50 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. STORE Capital Corporation has the potential to record 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on August 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. It started the day trading at $12.00 and traded between $11.06 and $11.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SGMO’s 50-day SMA is 8.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.81. The stock has a high of $13.33 for the year while the low is $4.81. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.82%, as 16.66M STOR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.35% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.65M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.78%. Looking further, the stock has raised 39.18% over the past 90 days while it gained 9.94% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more SGMO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.88% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -245,509 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,284,387 shares of SGMO, with a total valuation of $67,517,754. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more SGMO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $67,280,222 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. decreased its Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares by 20.68% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,938,434 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,548,583 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $48,398,237. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 33,142 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,847,768 shares and is now valued at $39,509,309. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.