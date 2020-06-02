Is A Downturn Overdue? Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT), Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)?

The shares of Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Qutoutiao Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on April 16, 2019, to Buy the QTT stock while also putting a $14 price target. The stock had earned Sector Weight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on March 06, 2019. Citigroup was of a view that QTT is Neutral in its latest report on October 18, 2018. KeyBanc Capital Mkts thinks that QTT is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $28.56. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.36.

The shares of the company added by 14.71% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.37 while ending the day at $2.73. During the trading session, a total of 1.36 million shares were traded which represents a 20.17% incline from the average session volume which is 1.7 million shares. QTT had ended its last session trading at $2.38. QTT 52-week low price stands at $2.20 while its 52-week high price is $6.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.31 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Qutoutiao Inc. generated 53.96 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.49 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -35.48%. Qutoutiao Inc. has the potential to record -0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. It started the day trading at $18.41 and traded between $17.08 and $17.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KPTI’s 50-day SMA is 20.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.18. The stock has a high of $29.61 for the year while the low is $5.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.44%, as 13.31M QTT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 20.15% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.97M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.09%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.24% over the past 90 days while it gained 1.06% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Consonance Capital Management LP bought more KPTI shares, increasing its portfolio by 17.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Consonance Capital Management LP purchasing 1,053,266 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,180,700 shares of KPTI, with a total valuation of $158,334,435. Avoro Capital Advisor LLC meanwhile bought more KPTI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $154,350,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares by 1.54% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,436,499 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 67,417 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $97,824,803. In the same vein, Palo Alto Investors LP increased its Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 295,100 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,299,901 shares and is now valued at $94,812,817. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.