Is A Downturn Overdue? Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ), SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)?

The shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Ladenburg Thalmann in its latest research note that was published on August 02, 2019. Ladenburg Thalmann wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Oxford Square Capital Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 58.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.92.

The shares of the company added by 8.39% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.01 while ending the day at $3.23. During the trading session, a total of 0.51 million shares were traded which represents a 12.6% incline from the average session volume which is 0.58 million shares. OXSQ had ended its last session trading at $2.98. OXSQ 52-week low price stands at $2.04 while its 52-week high price is $6.76.

The Oxford Square Capital Corp. generated 7.83 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -125.0%. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has the potential to record 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Johnson Rice published a research note on May 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) is now rated as Accumulate. Their price target on the stock stands at $150. Canaccord Genuity also rated SEDG as Downgrade on May 07, 2020, with its price target of $128 suggesting that SEDG could down by -32.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $141.90/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.20% to reach $114.17/share. It started the day trading at $151.49 and traded between $138.51 and $150.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SEDG’s 50-day SMA is 105.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 96.49. The stock has a high of $143.73 for the year while the low is $52.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.15%, as 5.43M OXSQ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.45% of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 45.68, while the P/B ratio is 8.56. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.29M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.58%. Looking further, the stock has raised 17.09% over the past 90 days while it gained 82.91% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more SEDG shares, increasing its portfolio by 95.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 1,725,262 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,525,341 shares of SEDG, with a total valuation of $393,392,802. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more SEDG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $365,369,094 worth of shares.

Similarly, Swedbank Robur Fonder AB increased its SolarEdge Technologies Inc. shares by 23.74% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,069,011 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 588,783 shares of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. which are valued at $342,470,937. In the same vein, Norges Bank Investment Management increased its SolarEdge Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 72,655 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,675,706 shares and is now valued at $186,992,033. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.