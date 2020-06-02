Is A Downturn Overdue? Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS), Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK)?

The shares of Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on April 23, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $8 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Nautilus Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on March 26, 2020, to Buy the NLS stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Lake Street Markets when it published its report on February 25, 2020. That day the Lake Street set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Buy rating by Craig Hallum in its report released on January 13, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. Imperial Capital was of a view that NLS is In-line in its latest report on May 08, 2019. Imperial Capital thinks that NLS is worth In-line rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 22, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 7.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $8.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 506.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is 6.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.07.

The shares of the company added by 19.15% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $6.09 while ending the day at $7.28. During the trading session, a total of 3.68 million shares were traded which represents a -137.34% decline from the average session volume which is 1.55 million shares. NLS had ended its last session trading at $6.11. Nautilus Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.30, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 NLS 52-week low price stands at $1.20 while its 52-week high price is $6.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Nautilus Inc. generated 26.46 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 512.5%. Nautilus Inc. has the potential to record -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $2.16 and traded between $2.02 and $2.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LK’s 50-day SMA is 27.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.39. The stock has a high of $51.38 for the year while the low is $1.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 38.36 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.63%, as 37.73M NLS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 52.12% of Luckin Coffee Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 45.76M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 46.76%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -95.80% over the past 90 days while it lost -89.54% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The TCW Investment Management Co LLC sold more LK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -100.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The TCW Investment Management Co LLC selling -19,300 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 0 shares of LK, with a total valuation of $0. Tiger Legatus Capital Management … meanwhile bought more LK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $0 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 15.72% of Luckin Coffee Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.