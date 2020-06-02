Is A Downturn Overdue? Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK), Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI)?

The shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Noble Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on February 26, 2020. Noble Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Endeavour Silver Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on November 22, 2019, to Buy the EXK stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Noble Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on May 07, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Noble Capital Markets in its report released on January 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3. Noble Capital Markets was of a view that EXK is Market Perform in its latest report on November 01, 2018. BMO Capital Markets thinks that EXK is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.09. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 112.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.12.

The shares of the company added by 9.37% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.9822 while ending the day at $2.10. During the trading session, a total of 6.82 million shares were traded which represents a -137.48% decline from the average session volume which is 2.87 million shares. EXK had ended its last session trading at $1.92. Endeavour Silver Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 EXK 52-week low price stands at $0.99 while its 52-week high price is $3.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Endeavour Silver Corp. generated 14.99 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -40.0%. Endeavour Silver Corp. has the potential to record -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on October 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $126. Even though the stock has been trading at $86.15/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.88% to reach $95.44/share. It started the day trading at $92.61 and traded between $85.90 and $92.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AYI’s 50-day SMA is 83.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 113.43. The stock has a high of $143.55 for the year while the low is $67.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.57%, as 2.06M EXK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.27% of Acuity Brands Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.28, while the P/B ratio is 1.78. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 527.22K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.61%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.24% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more AYI shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.48% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 56,998 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,919,445 shares of AYI, with a total valuation of $339,384,743. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more AYI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $290,883,172 worth of shares.

Similarly, Generation Investment Management … decreased its Acuity Brands Inc. shares by 0.97% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,917,002 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -18,772 shares of Acuity Brands Inc. which are valued at $165,993,203. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Acuity Brands Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 681,143 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,916,073 shares and is now valued at $165,912,761. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Acuity Brands Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.