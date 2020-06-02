Is A Downturn Overdue? Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS), Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 174.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.00.

The shares of the company added by 10.48% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.51 while ending the day at $2.74. During the trading session, a total of 1.52 million shares were traded which represents a -11.75% decline from the average session volume which is 1.36 million shares. USAS had ended its last session trading at $2.48. USAS 52-week low price stands at $1.00 while its 52-week high price is $3.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Americas Gold and Silver Corporation generated 16.36 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -266.67%. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation has the potential to record 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Piper Sandler also rated BRY as Downgrade on March 09, 2020, with its price target of $4.50 suggesting that BRY could down by -8.08% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.24/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.31% to reach $4.21/share. It started the day trading at $4.67 and traded between $4.12 and $4.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BRY’s 50-day SMA is 3.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.03. The stock has a high of $11.72 for the year while the low is $1.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.29 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.55%, as 2.14M USAS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.71% of Berry Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 778.48K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.06%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.66% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.60% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Oaktree Capital Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,913,313 shares of BRY, with a total valuation of $44,292,664.

Similarly, CarVal Investors LP increased its Berry Corporation shares by 1.79% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,677,849 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 100,000 shares of Berry Corporation which are valued at $19,475,022. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Berry Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 110,591 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,602,258 shares and is now valued at $19,215,745. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Berry Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.