Expensive Market, What To Buy? Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM), SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

The shares of Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) has been pegged with a rating of Perform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on October 31, 2019. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sonim Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on July 18, 2019, to Buy the SONM stock while also putting a $17 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from National Securities Markets when it published its report on July 09, 2019. Oppenheimer was of a view that SONM is Outperform in its latest report on June 04, 2019. Lake Street thinks that SONM is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 04, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 19.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 80.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -95.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.83.

The shares of the company added by 8.92% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.85 while ending the day at $0.90. During the trading session, a total of 1.02 million shares were traded which represents a -5.04% decline from the average session volume which is 0.98 million shares. SONM had ended its last session trading at $0.83. Sonim Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.65, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 SONM 52-week low price stands at $0.50 while its 52-week high price is $18.26.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.44 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Sonim Technologies Inc. generated 12.36 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 88.64%. Sonim Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -1.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity published a research note on February 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.23/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.71% to reach $11.75/share. It started the day trading at $20.57 and traded between $19.34 and $20.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SSRM’s 50-day SMA is 16.55 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.22. The stock has a high of $22.50 for the year while the low is $9.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -30.50%, as 3.19M SONM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.60% of SSR Mining Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 33.92, while the P/B ratio is 2.22. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.05%. Looking further, the stock has raised 27.37% over the past 90 days while it gained 34.73% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. sold more SSRM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -7.41% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. selling -1,197,155 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,962,561 shares of SSRM, with a total valuation of $261,695,192. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more SSRM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $122,248,594 worth of shares.

Similarly, Ninety One UK Ltd. increased its SSR Mining Inc. shares by 15.10% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,146,636 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 675,295 shares of SSR Mining Inc. which are valued at $90,014,664. In the same vein, Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment M… increased its SSR Mining Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 329,800 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,720,625 shares and is now valued at $65,073,731. Following these latest developments, around 3.30% of SSR Mining Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.