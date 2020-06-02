Expensive Market, What To Buy? AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS), Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC)

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 657.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.44.

The shares of the company added by 21.01% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.22 while ending the day at $1.44. During the trading session, a total of 29.45 million shares were traded which represents a -190.12% decline from the average session volume which is 10.15 million shares. UAVS had ended its last session trading at $1.19. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 UAVS 52-week low price stands at $0.19 while its 52-week high price is $5.15.

The AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. generated 0.36 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on June 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) is now rated as Sell. It started the day trading at $16.95 and traded between $15.88 and $16.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CGC’s 50-day SMA is 15.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.64. The stock has a high of $44.17 for the year while the low is $9.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 39.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.64%, as 43.13M UAVS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.48% of Canopy Growth Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.94M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.14%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -11.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.39% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 41.62% of Canopy Growth Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.