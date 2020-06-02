Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) moved up 54.01% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares fell to a low of $69.25 before closing at $69.49. Intraday shares traded counted 5.46 million, which was -15.24% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.74M. DDOG’s previous close was $71.27 while the outstanding shares total 295.46M. The firm stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 67.52, with weekly volatility at 8.41% and ATR at 4.21. The DDOG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $27.55 and a $75.00 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.50% on 06/01/20.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Datadog Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $19.60 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For DDOG, the company has in raw cash 194.35 million on their books with 13.44 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 933065000 million total, with 210638000 million as their total liabilities.

DDOG were able to record 19.31 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -403.03 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 24.25 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Datadog Inc. (DDOG)

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 26.48 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 104.77 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 295.46M with the revenue now reading 0.02 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.03 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.15 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DDOG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DDOG attractive?

In related news, Chief Product Officer, Agarwal Amit sold 17,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 26. The sale was performed at an average price of 70.65, for a total value of 1,236,297. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Product Officer, Agarwal Amit now sold 24,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,730,735. Also, Chief Financial Officer, OBSTLER DAVID M sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 20. The shares were price at an average price of 70.47 per share, with a total market value of 1,409,388. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, Index Ventures VI (Jersey) LP now holds 132,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,047,694. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.70%.

8 out of 16 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Datadog Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DDOG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $47.18.