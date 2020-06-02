Analysts Turn Mixed On Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH), HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR)

The shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Gabelli & Co in its latest research note that was published on May 07, 2020. Gabelli & Co wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Gabelli & Co Markets when it published its report on January 24, 2020. B. Riley FBR was of a view that TTPH is Buy in its latest report on January 07, 2019. WBB Securities thinks that TTPH is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 06, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 7.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $30.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 314.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -88.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.27.

The shares of the company added by 7.41% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.04 while ending the day at $2.32. During the trading session, a total of 0.54 million shares were traded which represents a 67.45% incline from the average session volume which is 1.67 million shares. TTPH had ended its last session trading at $2.16. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.60 TTPH 52-week low price stands at $0.56 while its 52-week high price is $19.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.31 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 26.15 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$2.75 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -541.22%. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $0.2682 and traded between $0.2401 and $0.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HPR's 50-day SMA is 0.2385 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.9639. The stock has a high of $2.07 for the year while the low is $0.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.21%, as 15.92M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.27% of HighPoint Resources Corporation shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 3.79M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -65.30% over the past 90 days while it lost -80.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more HPR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.62% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -269,890 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,419,164 shares of HPR, with a total valuation of $5,451,162. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more HPR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,047,392 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its HighPoint Resources Corporation shares by 2.81% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,787,585 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -253,800 shares of HighPoint Resources Corporation which are valued at $2,917,478. In the same vein, Divisar Capital Management LLC decreased its HighPoint Resources Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 181,477 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,060,503 shares and is now valued at $2,344,087. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of HighPoint Resources Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.