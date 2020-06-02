Analysts Turn Mixed On ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV), 22nd Century Group Inc. (AMEX:XXII)

The shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on November 08, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $4 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ObsEva SA, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on September 13, 2018, to Overweight the OBSV stock while also putting a $29 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Leerink Partners Markets when it published its report on August 15, 2018. That day the Leerink Partners set price target on the stock to $25. The stock was given Outperform rating by Wedbush in its report released on August 07, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 34. Credit Suisse was of a view that OBSV is Outperform in its latest report on July 19, 2018. H.C. Wainwright thinks that OBSV is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 11, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 25.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 171.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.11.

The shares of the company added by 18.18% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.73 while ending the day at $4.42. During the trading session, a total of 1.33 million shares were traded which represents a -104.5% decline from the average session volume which is 0.65 million shares. OBSV had ended its last session trading at $3.74. ObsEva SA debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.71, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.90 OBSV 52-week low price stands at $1.63 while its 52-week high price is $12.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.48 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ObsEva SA generated 62.04 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.48 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -66.67%. ObsEva SA has the potential to record -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Chardan Capital Markets published a research note on October 16, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that 22nd Century Group Inc. (AMEX:XXII) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $11.50. It started the day trading at $0.81 and traded between $0.78 and $0.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XXII’s 50-day SMA is 0.7783 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.2685. The stock has a high of $2.46 for the year while the low is $0.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.35%, as 12.96M OBSV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.48% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.11M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.78%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.19% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ETF Managers Group LLC bought more XXII shares, increasing its portfolio by 62.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ETF Managers Group LLC purchasing 5,140,644 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,385,853 shares of XXII, with a total valuation of $12,582,702. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more XXII shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,089,384 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its 22nd Century Group Inc. shares by 0.10% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,854,417 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,741 shares of 22nd Century Group Inc. which are valued at $5,503,152. In the same vein, Empery Asset Management LP increased its 22nd Century Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 798,882 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,801,118 shares and is now valued at $5,453,051. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of 22nd Century Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.