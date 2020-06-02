Analysts Turn Mixed On Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA), Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)

The shares of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $4.50 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Apache Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. MKM Partners advised investors in its research note published on March 20, 2020, to Buy the APA stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on March 17, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by Susquehanna in its report released on March 16, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9. SunTrust was of a view that APA is Hold in its latest report on March 09, 2020. Stifel thinks that APA is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 09, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 25 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $11.91. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 208.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.60.

The shares of the company added by 8.71% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $10.45 while ending the day at $11.73. During the trading session, a total of 24.84 million shares were traded which represents a -4.49% decline from the average session volume which is 23.77 million shares. APA had ended its last session trading at $10.79. APA 52-week low price stands at $3.80 while its 52-week high price is $33.77.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Apache Corporation generated 428.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 184.62%. Apache Corporation has the potential to record -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on May 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) is now rated as Underweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.34/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.55% to reach $7.32/share. It started the day trading at $5.69 and traded between $5.25 and $5.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MRO’s 50-day SMA is 4.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.81. The stock has a high of $14.70 for the year while the low is $3.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 73.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.58%, as 65.37M APA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.29% of Marathon Oil Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.78, while the P/B ratio is 0.38. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 47.77M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.77% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.10% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more MRO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -4,175,842 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 88,759,551 shares of MRO, with a total valuation of $543,208,452. Invesco Advisers, Inc. meanwhile bought more MRO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $328,577,010 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Marathon Oil Corporation shares by 11.01% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 50,181,159 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,978,353 shares of Marathon Oil Corporation which are valued at $307,108,693. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Marathon Oil Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,027,576 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 48,581,438 shares and is now valued at $297,318,401. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Marathon Oil Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.