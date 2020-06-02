Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP), Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)

The shares of TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on May 06, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $21 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TripAdvisor Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on March 06, 2020, to Neutral the TRIP stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on February 14, 2020. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $39. Consumer Edge Research was of a view that TRIP is Underweight in its latest report on November 18, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that TRIP is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 28.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $19.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.38.

The shares of the company added by 13.33% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $19.32 while ending the day at $21.85. During the trading session, a total of 5.66 million shares were traded which represents a -40.41% decline from the average session volume which is 4.03 million shares. TRIP had ended its last session trading at $19.28. TripAdvisor Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.69, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.30 TRIP 52-week low price stands at $13.73 while its 52-week high price is $43.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.12 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The TripAdvisor Inc. generated 798.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 325.0%. TripAdvisor Inc. has the potential to record -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on January 31, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $20.50. ROTH Capital also rated MARK as Initiated on October 13, 2016, with its price target of $8.50 suggesting that MARK could surge by 39.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.64/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.71% to reach $4.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.68 and traded between $2.40 and $2.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MARK’s 50-day SMA is 0.97 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.76. The stock has a high of $3.56 for the year while the low is $0.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 91.37%, as 12.59M TRIP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 30.99% of Remark Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 31.03M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.64%. Looking further, the stock has raised 322.73% over the past 90 days while it gained 276.56% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Laurion Capital Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,300,000 shares of MARK, with a total valuation of $1,308,700. Cutter & Co. Brokerage, Inc. (Inv… meanwhile bought more MARK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $618,788 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Remark Holdings Inc. shares by 2.20% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 989,346 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -22,228 shares of Remark Holdings Inc. which are valued at $562,938. Following these latest developments, around 26.23% of Remark Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.