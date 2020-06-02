Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB), DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)

The shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on December 04, 2017. The Industrials company has also assigned a $6 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SuperCom Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Singular Research advised investors in its research note published on March 31, 2015, to Buy the SPCB stock while also putting a $13.25 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on August 22, 2014. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $14.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 372.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.82.

The shares of the company added by 11.32% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.04 while ending the day at $1.18. During the trading session, a total of 2.29 million shares were traded which represents a 10.28% incline from the average session volume which is 2.55 million shares. SPCB had ended its last session trading at $1.06. SuperCom Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.20 SPCB 52-week low price stands at $0.25 while its 52-week high price is $1.91.

The SuperCom Ltd. generated 3.19 million in revenue during the last quarter. SuperCom Ltd. has the potential to record 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on August 14, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $0.90 and traded between $0.778 and $0.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DMPI’s 50-day SMA is 0.5881 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.5983. The stock has a high of $5.75 for the year while the low is $0.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 309946.78 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.11%, as 331,984 SPCB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.95% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 299.33K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.86%. Looking further, the stock has raised 59.19% over the past 90 days while it gained 19.03% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.