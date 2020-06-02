Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM), Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

The shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Underperform by Scotiabank in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. Scotiabank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SM Energy Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on March 20, 2020. That day the Stephens set price target on the stock to $3. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on March 19, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2.50. Cowen was of a view that SM is Market Perform in its latest report on March 11, 2020. Wells Fargo thinks that SM is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 10, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.77. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 361.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.01.

The shares of the company added by 17.90% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.49 while ending the day at $4.15. During the trading session, a total of 10.37 million shares were traded which represents a -4.73% decline from the average session volume which is 9.9 million shares. SM had ended its last session trading at $3.52. SM Energy Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 SM 52-week low price stands at $0.90 while its 52-week high price is $13.05.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The SM Energy Company generated 0.01 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 140.0%. SM Energy Company has the potential to record -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on April 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP) is now rated as Outperform. Barclays also rated HEP as Upgrade on April 27, 2020, with its price target of $14 suggesting that HEP could surge by 14.95% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.16/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.00% to reach $17.86/share. It started the day trading at $16.5494 and traded between $14.88 and $15.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HEP’s 50-day SMA is 13.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.66. The stock has a high of $30.61 for the year while the low is $6.57. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.29 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.42%, as 1.50M SM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.28% of Holly Energy Partners L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.07, while the P/B ratio is 4.73. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 934.48K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.30%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.55% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.91% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Energy Income Partners LLC sold more HEP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.88% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Energy Income Partners LLC selling -120,747 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,291,383 shares of HEP, with a total valuation of $92,672,072. ALPS Advisors, Inc. meanwhile bought more HEP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $87,272,613 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its Holly Energy Partners L.P. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,947,004 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Holly Energy Partners L.P. which are valued at $58,139,369. In the same vein, Wells Fargo Bank, NA (Private Ban… decreased its Holly Energy Partners L.P. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,847,708 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,904,354 shares and is now valued at $42,781,134. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Holly Energy Partners L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.