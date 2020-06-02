Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON), Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

The shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on May 27, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $50 price target. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Peloton Interactive Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on May 19, 2020, to Buy the PTON stock while also putting a $60 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on May 13, 2020. That day the Argus set price target on the stock to $55. The stock was given Outperform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on May 07, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 53. JMP Securities was of a view that PTON is Mkt Outperform in its latest report on April 30, 2020. BMO Capital Markets thinks that PTON is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 20, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 26.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 21 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $51.70. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 159.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -7.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.43.

The shares of the company added by 8.68% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $41.26 while ending the day at $45.85. During the trading session, a total of 9.61 million shares were traded which represents a 2.83% incline from the average session volume which is 9.89 million shares. PTON had ended its last session trading at $42.19. Peloton Interactive Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.00 PTON 52-week low price stands at $17.70 while its 52-week high price is $49.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.20 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Peloton Interactive Inc. generated 509.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. Peloton Interactive Inc. has the potential to record -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on May 09, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI) is now rated as Overweight. It started the day trading at $1.39 and traded between $1.30 and $1.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IPI's 50-day SMA is 0.9503 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.1653. The stock has a high of $3.87 for the year while the low is $0.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.08%, as 1.83M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.34% of Intrepid Potash Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 832.07K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 21.30%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.84% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.29% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Saratoga Asset Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,119,822 shares of IPI, with a total valuation of $16,486,389. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more IPI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,910,288 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Intrepid Potash Inc. shares by 0.07% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,336,641 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,314 shares of Intrepid Potash Inc. which are valued at $6,102,185. In the same vein, Russell Investment Management LLC increased its Intrepid Potash Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,821,302 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,656,385 shares and is now valued at $5,447,099. Following these latest developments, around 2.80% of Intrepid Potash Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.