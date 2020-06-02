Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Noble Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NBL), OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

The shares of Noble Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NBL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $18 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Noble Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on March 25, 2020, to Neutral the NBL stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on March 24, 2020. Raymond James was of a view that NBL is Mkt Perform in its latest report on March 17, 2020. CapitalOne thinks that NBL is worth Underweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 24 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $12.58. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 246.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.46.

The shares of the company added by 8.25% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $8.525 while ending the day at $9.45. During the trading session, a total of 13.99 million shares were traded which represents a -5.16% decline from the average session volume which is 13.3 million shares. NBL had ended its last session trading at $8.73. Noble Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.97, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 NBL 52-week low price stands at $2.73 while its 52-week high price is $27.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.18 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Noble Energy Inc. generated 1.4 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 155.56%. Noble Energy Inc. has the potential to record -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on November 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.50. It started the day trading at $2.465 and traded between $2.33 and $2.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OPK’s 50-day SMA is 1.95 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.77. The stock has a high of $2.91 for the year while the low is $1.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 100.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.44%, as 106.47M NBL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 26.42% of OPKO Health Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 19.18M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.55 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.47%. Looking further, the stock has raised 55.63% over the past 90 days while it gained 50.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more OPK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.45% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -537,820 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 36,635,063 shares of OPK, with a total valuation of $81,329,840. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more OPK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $69,540,483 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its OPKO Health Inc. shares by 3.03% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 18,440,431 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 542,095 shares of OPKO Health Inc. which are valued at $40,937,757. In the same vein, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its OPKO Health Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 473,605 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,447,274 shares and is now valued at $14,312,948. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of OPKO Health Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.