Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (AMEX:THM), GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG)

The shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (AMEX:THM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on August 13, 2014. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $1 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Thomas Weisel Markets when it published its report on October 02, 2009. That day the Thomas Weisel set price target on the stock to $6.50.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 327.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is 11.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 88.13.

The shares of the company added by 23.01% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.16 while ending the day at $1.39. During the trading session, a total of 2.6 million shares were traded which represents a -553.24% decline from the average session volume which is 0.4 million shares. THM had ended its last session trading at $1.13. THM 52-week low price stands at $0.33 while its 52-week high price is $1.25.

The International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. generated 6.47 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -500.0%.

Investment analysts at DNB Markets published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. It started the day trading at $3.49 and traded between $3.27 and $3.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GLOG’s 50-day SMA is 3.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.39. The stock has a high of $14.59 for the year while the low is $2.67. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 22.18%, as 5.89M THM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.38% of GasLog Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.07M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.57%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.67% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold more GLOG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.82% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP selling -138,397 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,484,078 shares of GLOG, with a total valuation of $16,096,440. Invesco Advisers, Inc. meanwhile bought more GLOG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $13,933,800 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Canada Ltd. increased its GasLog Ltd. shares by 63.70% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,417,118 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 940,608 shares of GasLog Ltd. which are valued at $11,167,085. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its GasLog Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 26,937 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,905,290 shares and is now valued at $8,802,440. Following these latest developments, around 12.64% of GasLog Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.