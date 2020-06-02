2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK), Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG)

The shares of Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Seaport Global Securities in its latest research note that was published on August 08, 2018. Seaport Global Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Flotek Industries Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Seaport Global Securities advised investors in its research note published on January 20, 2016, to Speculative Buy the FTK stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Perform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on July 27, 2015. That day the Oppenheimer set price target on the stock to $17. The stock was given Underperform rating by Oppenheimer in its report released on April 24, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. Oppenheimer was of a view that FTK is Underperform in its latest report on March 04, 2015. Global Hunter Securities thinks that FTK is worth Accumulate rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 30, 2014 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 61.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.16.

The shares of the company added by 8.16% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.98 while ending the day at $1.06. During the trading session, a total of 0.83 million shares were traded which represents a -47.87% decline from the average session volume which is 0.56 million shares. FTK had ended its last session trading at $0.98. Flotek Industries Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.20 FTK 52-week low price stands at $0.66 while its 52-week high price is $4.01.

The Flotek Industries Inc. generated 101.24 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 44.44%.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $42. Compass Point also rated REG as Upgrade on March 27, 2020, with its price target of $60 suggesting that REG could surge by 12.64% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $42.79/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.10% to reach $51.97/share. It started the day trading at $45.725 and traded between $42.75 and $45.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that REG’s 50-day SMA is 39.61 while its 200-day SMA stands at 57.84. The stock has a high of $70.26 for the year while the low is $31.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.72%, as 3.96M FTK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.36% of Regency Centers Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 61.60, while the P/B ratio is 1.23. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.85M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.03%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.70% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more REG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -118,890 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,867,798 shares of REG, with a total valuation of $1,179,765,010. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more REG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $517,332,603 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Regency Centers Corporation shares by 1.14% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,492,033 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -132,001 shares of Regency Centers Corporation which are valued at $504,615,169. In the same vein, Norges Bank Investment Management decreased its Regency Centers Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 8,674,311 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 10,179,322 shares and is now valued at $446,974,029. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Regency Centers Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.