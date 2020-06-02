2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR), GNC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNC)

The shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Denbury Resources Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stephens advised investors in its research note published on March 20, 2020, to Underweight the DNR stock while also putting a $1 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from CapitalOne Markets when it published its report on December 20, 2018. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Stephens in its report released on December 06, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4. Imperial Capital was of a view that DNR is Outperform in its latest report on October 30, 2018. Johnson Rice thinks that DNR is worth Accumulate rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $0.52. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 52.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -85.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.08.

The shares of the company added by 16.43% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.2256 while ending the day at $0.25. During the trading session, a total of 23.56 million shares were traded which represents a -3.55% decline from the average session volume which is 22.75 million shares. DNR had ended its last session trading at $0.21. Denbury Resources Inc. currently has a market cap of $142.51 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 0.38, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.01, with a beta of 4.24. Denbury Resources Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.53, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 DNR 52-week low price stands at $0.16 while its 52-week high price is $1.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Denbury Resources Inc. generated 6.92 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -116.67%. Denbury Resources Inc. has the potential to record 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that GNC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNC) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $0.50. It started the day trading at $0.75 and traded between $0.6509 and $0.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GNC’s 50-day SMA is 0.5047 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.8533. The stock has a high of $3.42 for the year while the low is $0.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 26.39 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.62%, as 26.55M DNR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 34.73% of GNC Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.40M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 27.63%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -58.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -76.09% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Charles Schwab Investment Managem… bought more GNC shares, increasing its portfolio by 10.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Charles Schwab Investment Managem… purchasing 629,703 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,389,176 shares of GNC, with a total valuation of $3,680,165. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more GNC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,225,942 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its GNC Holdings Inc. shares by 21.30% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,535,771 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,497,949 shares of GNC Holdings Inc. which are valued at $3,188,604. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its GNC Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,515 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,810,808 shares and is now valued at $2,195,025. Following these latest developments, around 3.70% of GNC Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.