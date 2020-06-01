Two Stocks To Tuck Away: VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW), Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)

The shares of VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on May 29, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $200 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of VMware Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on May 29, 2020, to Hold the VMW stock while also putting a $166 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on May 29, 2020. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $181. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on May 29, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 149. Mizuho was of a view that VMW is Neutral in its latest report on May 29, 2020. Jefferies thinks that VMW is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 29, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 160.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $166.81. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 81.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.55.

The shares of the company added by 9.71% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $151.18 while ending the day at $156.27. During the trading session, a total of 5.15 million shares were traded which represents a -223.94% decline from the average session volume which is 1.59 million shares. VMW had ended its last session trading at $142.44. VMware Inc. currently has a market cap of $59.54 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 43.80, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.92, with a beta of 0.77. VMware Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.83, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 VMW 52-week low price stands at $86.00 while its 52-week high price is $195.76.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The VMware Inc. generated 2.92 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.56 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -7.27%. VMware Inc. has the potential to record 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Scotiabank published a research note on May 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) is now rated as Sector Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $7.50. Imperial Capital also rated MGY as Downgrade on April 17, 2020, with its price target of $5 suggesting that MGY could surge by 13.15% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.91/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.09% to reach $6.39/share. It started the day trading at $5.94 and traded between $5.51 and $5.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MGY’s 50-day SMA is 4.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.06. The stock has a high of $13.28 for the year while the low is $3.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.03%, as 17.63M VMW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.71% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.88M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.34%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more MGY shares, increasing its portfolio by 33.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 4,168,350 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,464,506 shares of MGY, with a total valuation of $106,525,354. Davis Selected Advisers LP meanwhile bought more MGY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $78,951,780 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares by 42.90% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,412,213 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -8,572,879 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation which are valued at $73,837,018. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 433,638 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 10,840,307 shares and is now valued at $70,136,786. Following these latest developments, around 5.10% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.