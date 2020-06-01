Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)

The shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by CLSA in its latest research note that was published on May 19, 2020. CLSA wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sea Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on May 15, 2020, to Hold the SE stock while also putting a $62 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from CLSA Markets when it published its report on May 13, 2020. CLSA was of a view that SE is Outperform in its latest report on January 21, 2020. CLSA thinks that SE is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $76.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 202.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.33.

The shares of the company added by 5.47% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $75.11 while ending the day at $79.80. During the trading session, a total of 4.92 million shares were traded which represents a 8.96% incline from the average session volume which is 5.4 million shares. SE had ended its last session trading at $75.66. Sea Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.50, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 SE 52-week low price stands at $26.41 while its 52-week high price is $83.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.61 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Sea Limited generated 3.11 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.61 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 29.51%. Sea Limited has the potential to record -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on June 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) is now rated as Speculative Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. It started the day trading at $0.47 and traded between $0.39 and $0.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BIOL’s 50-day SMA is 0.4331 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.6502. The stock has a high of $2.07 for the year while the low is $0.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 330997.65 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.67%, as 379,555 SE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.64% of BIOLASE Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.91M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.02%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Oracle Investment Management, Inc… bought more BIOL shares, increasing its portfolio by 32.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Oracle Investment Management, Inc… purchasing 1,680,815 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,854,065 shares of BIOL, with a total valuation of $2,967,810.

Similarly, Perkins Capital Management, Inc. increased its BIOLASE Inc. shares by 4.69% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,381,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 61,900 shares of BIOLASE Inc. which are valued at $597,973. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its BIOLASE Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,208 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 974,597 shares and is now valued at $422,001. Following these latest developments, around 27.02% of BIOLASE Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.