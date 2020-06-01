Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY), Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $21.71. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 125.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.52.

The shares of the company added by 11.74% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $21.35 while ending the day at $23.04. During the trading session, a total of 3.81 million shares were traded which represents a -388.37% decline from the average session volume which is 0.78 million shares. RPAY had ended its last session trading at $20.62. Repay Holdings Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.84, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 RPAY 52-week low price stands at $10.21 while its 52-week high price is $23.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.17 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Repay Holdings Corporation generated 32.71 million in revenue during the last quarter. Repay Holdings Corporation has the potential to record 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann published a research note on April 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $3.80. It started the day trading at $1.09 and traded between $0.93 and $0.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SLRX’s 50-day SMA is 0.7796 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.3373. The stock has a high of $24.45 for the year while the low is $0.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 261681.22 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.50%, as 299,625 RPAY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.21% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 418.34K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.66%. Looking further, the stock has raised 11.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -73.39% over the last six months.

Medical Strategy GmbH meanwhile bought more SLRX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $310,496 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 3.70% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.