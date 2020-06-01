Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG), Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

The shares of Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on May 12, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $70 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Datadog Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on April 27, 2020, to Buy the DDOG stock while also putting a $58 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on April 16, 2020. That day the DA Davidson set price target on the stock to $38. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on April 13, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 47. Mizuho was of a view that DDOG is Buy in its latest report on March 27, 2020. Needham thinks that DDOG is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 14, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 65.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $63.36. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 158.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.46.

The shares of the company added by 6.17% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $67.50 while ending the day at $71.27. During the trading session, a total of 12.69 million shares were traded which represents a -175.24% decline from the average session volume which is 4.61 million shares. DDOG had ended its last session trading at $67.13. Datadog Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.40 DDOG 52-week low price stands at $27.55 while its 52-week high price is $75.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Datadog Inc. generated 194.35 million in revenue during the last quarter. Datadog Inc. has the potential to record -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) is now rated as In-line. It started the day trading at $5.16 and traded between $4.73 and $4.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TDW’s 50-day SMA is 5.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.09. The stock has a high of $24.30 for the year while the low is $4.09. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -21.77%, as 1.63M DDOG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.17% of Tidewater Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 396.85K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.92%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -65.66% over the past 90 days while it lost -67.94% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more TDW shares, increasing its portfolio by 10.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 591,320 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,327,537 shares of TDW, with a total valuation of $36,446,613. Third Avenue Management LLC meanwhile bought more TDW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $15,965,292 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Tidewater Inc. shares by 1.41% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,618,444 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 36,287 shares of Tidewater Inc. which are valued at $15,082,237. In the same vein, Robotti & Co. Advisors LLC increased its Tidewater Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 594,715 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,617,650 shares and is now valued at $15,077,664. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Tidewater Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.