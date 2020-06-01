Two Stocks To Tuck Away: BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI), Cresud SACIF y A ADR (NASDAQ:CRESY)

The shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $45 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on February 26, 2020, to Buy the BTAI stock while also putting a $95 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on January 08, 2020. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $30. The stock was given Buy rating by SunTrust in its report released on November 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 24.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $83.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 1138.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.54.

The shares of the company added by 8.28% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $41.27 while ending the day at $46.56. During the trading session, a total of 0.69 million shares were traded which represents a -32.82% decline from the average session volume which is 0.52 million shares. BTAI had ended its last session trading at $43.00. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.80 BTAI 52-week low price stands at $3.76 while its 52-week high price is $51.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.79 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. generated 80.08 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 31.65%. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at HSBC Securities published a research note on March 24, 2008 where it informed investors and clients that Cresud SACIF y A ADR (NASDAQ:CRESY) is now rated as Overweight. It started the day trading at $3.48 and traded between $3.14 and $3.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CRESY’s 50-day SMA is 3.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.93. The stock has a high of $11.39 for the year while the low is $2.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 758687.06 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.69%, as 763,922 BTAI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.20% of Cresud SACIF y A ADR shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 225.20K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.81%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.54% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.42% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Macquarie Investment Management B… sold more CRESY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Macquarie Investment Management B… selling -36,290 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,485,245 shares of CRESY, with a total valuation of $7,878,227. City of London Investment Managem… meanwhile sold more CRESY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,288,059 worth of shares.

Similarly, Credit Suisse Asset Management (S… increased its Cresud SACIF y A ADR shares by 68.24% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,327,348 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 538,369 shares of Cresud SACIF y A ADR which are valued at $4,207,693. Following these latest developments, around 38.20% of Cresud SACIF y A ADR stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.