Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB), Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)

The shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on April 28, 2020. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Zai Lab Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Guggenheim advised investors in its research note published on April 15, 2020, to Buy the ZLAB stock while also putting a $75 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on July 12, 2019. Credit Suisse was of a view that ZLAB is Outperform in its latest report on January 29, 2019. Jefferies thinks that ZLAB is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $75.04. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 191.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.67.

The shares of the company added by 8.84% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $69.13 while ending the day at $74.40. During the trading session, a total of 2.48 million shares were traded which represents a -530.92% decline from the average session volume which is 0.39 million shares. ZLAB had ended its last session trading at $68.36. Zai Lab Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.10 ZLAB 52-week low price stands at $25.51 while its 52-week high price is $76.39.

The Zai Lab Limited generated 75.93 million in revenue during the last quarter. Zai Lab Limited has the potential to record -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

A look at its technical shows that AEMD's 50-day SMA is 1.4044 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.6475. The stock has a high of $9.00 for the year while the low is $0.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 232730.08 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.38%, as 210,900 shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.37% of Aethlon Medical Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 492.48K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.51%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.15% over the past 90 days while it lost -59.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Empery Asset Management LP bought more AEMD shares, increasing its portfolio by 1,558.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Empery Asset Management LP purchasing 476,155 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 506,700 shares of AEMD, with a total valuation of $709,380.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Aethlon Medical Inc. shares by 827.84% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 122,512 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 109,308 shares of Aethlon Medical Inc. which are valued at $171,517. In the same vein, Iroquois Capital Management LLC increased its Aethlon Medical Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 10,700 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 110,701 shares and is now valued at $154,981. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Aethlon Medical Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.