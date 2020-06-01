Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE)

The shares of Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on May 29, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $205 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Okta Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on April 13, 2020, to Outperform the OKTA stock while also putting a $155 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on March 27, 2020. That day the BTIG Research set price target on the stock to $144. The stock was given Market Perform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on March 06, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 150. Needham was of a view that OKTA is Hold in its latest report on March 04, 2020. BMO Capital Markets thinks that OKTA is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 03, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 145.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $186.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 120.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.81.

The shares of the company added by 6.34% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $184.00 while ending the day at $195.58. During the trading session, a total of 4.86 million shares were traded which represents a -126.04% decline from the average session volume which is 2.15 million shares. OKTA had ended its last session trading at $183.92. Okta Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.30, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.90 OKTA 52-week low price stands at $88.66 while its 52-week high price is $196.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.38 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Okta Inc. generated 520.05 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 15.79%. Okta Inc. has the potential to record -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on May 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) is now rated as Sector Perform. It started the day trading at $0.26 and traded between $0.24 and $0.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GTE’s 50-day SMA is 0.2711 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.8807. The stock has a high of $2.06 for the year while the low is $0.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.75%, as 9.26M OKTA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.57% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.02M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.85 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -68.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -76.42% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The GMT Capital Corp. bought more GTE shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The GMT Capital Corp. purchasing 4,026,700 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 84,285,176 shares of GTE, with a total valuation of $28,572,675. BNP Paribas Asset Management USA,… meanwhile bought more GTE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $14,129,045 worth of shares.

Similarly, Luminus Management LLC decreased its Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares by 13.58% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 14,457,077 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,271,872 shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. which are valued at $4,900,949. In the same vein, Moerus Capital Management LLC decreased its Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 5,709,692 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 11,864,907 shares and is now valued at $4,022,203. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.