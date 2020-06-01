Ride Out The Next Market Storm With GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG), Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

The shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by CLSA in its latest research note that was published on February 19, 2020. CLSA wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on September 13, 2019. Goldman was of a view that GHG is Neutral in its latest report on September 24, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that GHG is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $102.45. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.10.

The shares of the company added by 13.13% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $12.21 while ending the day at $13.27. During the trading session, a total of 0.62 million shares were traded which represents a -514.17% decline from the average session volume which is 0.1 million shares. GHG had ended its last session trading at $11.73. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 GHG 52-week low price stands at $9.38 while its 52-week high price is $13.99.

The GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. generated 45.94 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 23.53%. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has the potential to record 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on October 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. It started the day trading at $4.77 and traded between $4.46 and $4.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that REPH’s 50-day SMA is 7.00 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.52. The stock has a high of $19.21 for the year while the low is $4.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.10%, as 1.20M GHG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.16% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 624.77K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.83%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -68.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -71.48% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more REPH shares, increasing its portfolio by 20.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 212,538 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,231,400 shares of REPH, with a total valuation of $10,417,644. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more REPH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $10,375,352 worth of shares.

Similarly, Engine Capital Management LP decreased its Recro Pharma Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,104,546 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Recro Pharma Inc. which are valued at $9,344,459. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Recro Pharma Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 56,223 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 947,183 shares and is now valued at $8,013,168. Following these latest developments, around 2.80% of Recro Pharma Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.