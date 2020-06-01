Ride Out The Next Market Storm With CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM), The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

The shares of CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on January 13, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $18 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CEL-SCI Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Dawson James advised investors in its research note published on March 02, 2015, to Buy the CVM stock while also putting a $3 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $21.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 260.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.30.

The shares of the company added by 10.35% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $11.86 while ending the day at $13.33. During the trading session, a total of 1.1 million shares were traded which represents a -24.28% decline from the average session volume which is 0.88 million shares. CVM had ended its last session trading at $12.08. CEL-SCI Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.08, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.80 CVM 52-week low price stands at $3.69 while its 52-week high price is $18.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.17 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The CEL-SCI Corporation generated 14.33 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -117.65%. CEL-SCI Corporation has the potential to record -0.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on May 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) is now rated as In-line. It started the day trading at $7.16 and traded between $6.80 and $6.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MAC’s 50-day SMA is 6.71 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.26. The stock has a high of $37.25 for the year while the low is $4.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 38.33 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 25.31%, as 48.03M CVM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 33.80% of The Macerich Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.66, while the P/B ratio is 0.40. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.92M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -64.60% over the past 90 days while it lost -72.94% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Bo… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,286,237 shares of MAC, with a total valuation of $173,948,190. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more MAC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $141,232,190 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its The Macerich Company shares by 1.49% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,466,479 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 168,073 shares of The Macerich Company which are valued at $85,654,598. In the same vein, GIC Pte Ltd. (Investment Manageme… increased its The Macerich Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,860,301 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,884,261 shares and is now valued at $81,305,430. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of The Macerich Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.