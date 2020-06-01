Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO), Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

The shares of Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by William Blair in its latest research note that was published on May 11, 2020. William Blair wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Meridian Bioscience Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Jaffray advised investors in its research note published on May 01, 2019, to Neutral the VIVO stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Canaccord Genuity Markets when it published its report on April 03, 2019. That day the Canaccord Genuity set price target on the stock to $11. The stock was given Hold rating by Canaccord Genuity in its report released on January 26, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16. CL King was of a view that VIVO is Neutral in its latest report on March 28, 2017. Canaccord Genuity thinks that VIVO is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 28, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 19.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $9.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 180.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -16.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.35.

The shares of the company added by 9.03% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $14.53 while ending the day at $15.46. During the trading session, a total of 1.32 million shares were traded which represents a -43.59% decline from the average session volume which is 0.92 million shares. VIVO had ended its last session trading at $14.18. Meridian Bioscience Inc. currently has a market cap of $662.15 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 31.04, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.83, with a beta of 0.82. Meridian Bioscience Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 VIVO 52-week low price stands at $5.51 while its 52-week high price is $18.58.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Meridian Bioscience Inc. generated 49.55 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 30.43%. Meridian Bioscience Inc. has the potential to record 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. It started the day trading at $5.73 and traded between $5.38 and $5.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RPAI’s 50-day SMA is 5.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.55. The stock has a high of $14.30 for the year while the low is $2.87. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.45 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.28%, as 2.56M VIVO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.20% of Retail Properties of America Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 37.12, while the P/B ratio is 0.72. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.93M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.23% over the past 90 days while it lost -61.12% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more RPAI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -687,010 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 31,018,088 shares of RPAI, with a total valuation of $192,312,146. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more RPAI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $72,754,173 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Retail Properties of America Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.