Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP), New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

The shares of MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on May 29, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $16 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MEI Pharma Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on December 20, 2018, to Buy the MEIP stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on December 20, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on July 27, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. SunTrust was of a view that MEIP is Buy in its latest report on July 13, 2018. Wedbush thinks that MEIP is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 18, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 2.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $9.94. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 407.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.04.

The shares of the company added by 10.76% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.37 while ending the day at $3.65. During the trading session, a total of 5.21 million shares were traded which represents a -154.02% decline from the average session volume which is 2.05 million shares. MEIP had ended its last session trading at $3.30. MEI Pharma Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 9.30 MEIP 52-week low price stands at $0.72 while its 52-week high price is $3.77.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The MEI Pharma Inc. generated 7.44 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 81.82%. MEI Pharma Inc. has the potential to record -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on May 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) is now rated as Equal Weight. It started the day trading at $2.18 and traded between $2.06 and $2.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NYMT’s 50-day SMA is 1.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.03. The stock has a high of $6.47 for the year while the low is $0.98. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.55%, as 18.74M MEIP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.99% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 15.45M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.21%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -63.51% over the past 90 days while it lost -66.07% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more NYMT shares, increasing its portfolio by 29.98% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 13,849,407 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 60,045,575 shares of NYMT, with a total valuation of $130,899,354. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NYMT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $47,378,186 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares by 52.63% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,828,693 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,423,465 shares of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. which are valued at $27,966,551. In the same vein, Invesco Capital Management LLC increased its New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 146,131 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,362,785 shares and is now valued at $16,050,871. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.