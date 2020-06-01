Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN), Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE)

The shares of Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by UBS in its latest research note that was published on January 17, 2020. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $3.50 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Groupon Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on December 17, 2019, to Sell the GRPN stock while also putting a $2.40 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on November 06, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on February 04, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3.50. B. Riley FBR was of a view that GRPN is Buy in its latest report on November 08, 2018. Wedbush thinks that GRPN is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 14, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 4.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 165.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -66.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.65.

The shares of the company added by 8.05% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.17 while ending the day at $1.27. During the trading session, a total of 11.31 million shares were traded which represents a 27.69% incline from the average session volume which is 15.64 million shares. GRPN had ended its last session trading at $1.18. Groupon Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 GRPN 52-week low price stands at $0.48 while its 52-week high price is $3.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Groupon Inc. generated 750.89 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 80.0%. Groupon Inc. has the potential to record -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity published a research note on October 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $0.4219 and traded between $0.38 and $0.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JE’s 50-day SMA is 0.4524 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.3833. The stock has a high of $4.42 for the year while the low is $0.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.64%, as 3.56M GRPN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.33% of Just Energy Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 609.21K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -85.75% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 42.98% of Just Energy Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.