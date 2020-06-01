Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR), Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC)

The shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on February 20, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $37 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fiverr International Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on November 14, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $30. Oppenheimer was of a view that FVRR is Outperform in its latest report on July 08, 2019. Needham thinks that FVRR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 31.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $54.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 280.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.92.

The shares of the company added by 7.21% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $60.60 while ending the day at $65.12. During the trading session, a total of 1.83 million shares were traded which represents a -198.38% decline from the average session volume which is 0.61 million shares. FVRR had ended its last session trading at $60.74. Fiverr International Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 FVRR 52-week low price stands at $17.11 while its 52-week high price is $66.74.

The Fiverr International Ltd. generated 107.08 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -150.0%. Fiverr International Ltd. has the potential to record -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on August 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $21.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.76/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.48% to reach $12.25/share. It started the day trading at $9.692 and traded between $8.80 and $9.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HAFC's 50-day SMA is 9.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.17. The stock has a high of $22.60 for the year while the low is $7.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 871371.86 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.32%, as 790,160 shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.63% of Hanmi Financial Corporation shares were sold short. The company's P/E ratio currently sits at 13.72, while the P/B ratio is 0.50. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 325.09K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.73%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.12% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more HAFC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.27% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -11,761 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,333,918 shares of HAFC, with a total valuation of $52,310,390. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more HAFC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $30,609,713 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Hanmi Financial Corporation shares by 0.62% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,110,088 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -13,185 shares of Hanmi Financial Corporation which are valued at $25,468,762. In the same vein, Massachusetts Financial Services … decreased its Hanmi Financial Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 155,776 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,009,168 shares and is now valued at $24,250,658. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Hanmi Financial Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.