Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Tending Higher: Checkout the Key Metrics

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 69.07, with weekly volatility at 11.00% and ATR at 5.19. The NVAX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.54 and a $61.50 high. Intraday shares traded counted 3.55 million, which was 64.23% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 9.93M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 10.81% on 05/29/20. The shares fell to a low of $44.30 before closing at $51.02. NVAX’s previous close was $46.04 while the outstanding shares total 44.42M. The firm has a beta of 1.26.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Novavax Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.60 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 255232000 million total, with 18982000 million as their total liabilities.

NVAX were able to record -23.23 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 105.01 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -23.11 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Novavax Inc. (NVAX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Novavax Inc. recorded a total of 3.38 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -17.92% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -161.06%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 3.38 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 26.27 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 44.42M with the revenue now reading -0.58 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.67 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -5.80 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on NVAX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of NVAX attractive?

In related news, SVP, General Counsel, Herrmann John A III sold 12,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 49.44, for a total value of 640,792. As the sale deal closes, the President, R&D, Glenn Gregory M now bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,825. Also, Director, MCMANUS MICHAEL A JR sold 3,929 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 18. The shares were price at an average price of 3.82 per share, with a total market value of 15,015. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP, General Counsel, Herrmann John A III now holds 3,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 25,757. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

5 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Novavax Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NVAX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $23.17.