Mixed Analyst Attention: Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO), Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)

The shares of Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on May 22, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $15 price target. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Zuora Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on May 14, 2020, to Hold the ZUO stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on April 14, 2020. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $8.50. First Analysis Sec was of a view that ZUO is Outperform in its latest report on January 15, 2020. Needham thinks that ZUO is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $10.70. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 93.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.16.

The shares of the company added by 6.85% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $11.22 while ending the day at $12.01. During the trading session, a total of 1.46 million shares were traded which represents a 18.63% incline from the average session volume which is 1.79 million shares. ZUO had ended its last session trading at $11.24. Zuora Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.06, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 ZUO 52-week low price stands at $6.21 while its 52-week high price is $21.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.21 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Zuora Inc. generated 54.27 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.29%. Zuora Inc. has the potential to record -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink published a research note on November 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. It started the day trading at $3.13 and traded between $2.63 and $2.76 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GNCA's 50-day SMA is 2.12 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.39. The stock has a high of $11.28 for the year while the low is $1.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 128692.53 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.02%, as 150,596 shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.62% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 347.78K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.98%. Looking further, the stock has raised 57.71% over the past 90 days while it gained 26.61% over the last six months.

This move now sees The BVF Partners LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,100,305 shares of GNCA, with a total valuation of $4,788,695. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more GNCA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,753,746 worth of shares.

Similarly, Kingdon Capital Management LLC decreased its Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares by 2.93% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 711,552 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -21,498 shares of Genocea Biosciences Inc. which are valued at $1,622,339. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.