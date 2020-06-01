Mixed Analyst Attention: WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE:WOW), Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

The shares of WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE:WOW) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on April 17, 2020. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $8 price target. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of WideOpenWest Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on March 11, 2020. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Outperform rating by Raymond James in its report released on November 04, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. SunTrust was of a view that WOW is Hold in its latest report on August 05, 2019. Stephens thinks that WOW is worth Equal-Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 27, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $6.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 121.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.23.

The shares of the company added by 5.51% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $6.03 while ending the day at $6.51. During the trading session, a total of 0.5 million shares were traded which represents a -27.07% decline from the average session volume which is 0.39 million shares. WOW had ended its last session trading at $6.17. WOW 52-week low price stands at $2.95 while its 52-week high price is $8.12.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.00 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The WideOpenWest Inc. generated 36.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. WideOpenWest Inc. has the potential to record 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Mizuho published a research note on February 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $5.50 and traded between $4.57 and $4.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EOLS’s 50-day SMA is 4.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.65. The stock has a high of $20.27 for the year while the low is $3.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.79 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.62%, as 3.81M WOW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.09% of Evolus Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 852.85K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.80% over the past 90 days while it lost -67.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Tang Capital Management LLC bought more EOLS shares, increasing its portfolio by 25.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Tang Capital Management LLC purchasing 660,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,295,000 shares of EOLS, with a total valuation of $13,707,200. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more EOLS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,352,644 worth of shares.

Similarly, MFN Partners Management LP increased its Evolus Inc. shares by 1,083.33% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,420,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,300,000 shares of Evolus Inc. which are valued at $5,907,200. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Evolus Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 14,173 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,046,536 shares and is now valued at $4,353,590. Following these latest developments, around 27.30% of Evolus Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.