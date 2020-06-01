Mixed Analyst Attention: Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG), The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS)

The shares of Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Alliance Global Partners in its latest research note that was published on May 29, 2020. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $4.50 price target. Alliance Global Partners wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Super League Gaming Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Lake Street Markets when it published its report on March 25, 2019. That day the Lake Street set price target on the stock to $15. The stock was given Outperform rating by Northland Capital in its report released on March 18, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. National Securities was of a view that SLGG is Buy in its latest report on March 11, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 153.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.53.

The shares of the company added by 22.22% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.71 while ending the day at $3.30. During the trading session, a total of 1.72 million shares were traded which represents a -391.91% decline from the average session volume which is 0.35 million shares. SLGG had ended its last session trading at $2.70. Super League Gaming Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.10 SLGG 52-week low price stands at $1.30 while its 52-week high price is $8.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.56 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.55 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 21.43%. Super League Gaming Inc. has the potential to record -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Investec published a research note on April 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $2.835 and traded between $2.76 and $2.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RBS’s 50-day SMA is 2.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.73. The stock has a high of $6.76 for the year while the low is $2.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.63%, as 3.91M SLGG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.17% of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.04, while the P/B ratio is 0.31. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.20M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.92%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold more RBS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP selling -115,462 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,699,505 shares of RBS, with a total valuation of $13,299,599. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more RBS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,917,252 worth of shares.

Similarly, Parametric Portfolio Associates L… increased its The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc shares by 31.50% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,799,830 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 910,229 shares of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc which are valued at $10,753,519. In the same vein, Northern Trust Investments, Inc.(… increased its The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 411,592 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,338,890 shares and is now valued at $9,449,059. Following these latest developments, around 68.60% of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.