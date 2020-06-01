Mixed Analyst Attention: Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM), X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

The shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on April 28, 2020. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Antero Midstream Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on March 09, 2020, to Neutral the AM stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on February 24, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $5. JP Morgan was of a view that AM is Neutral in its latest report on October 03, 2019. Raymond James thinks that AM is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 182.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.77.

The shares of the company added by 5.75% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.43 while ending the day at $4.78. During the trading session, a total of 9.01 million shares were traded which represents a 1.78% incline from the average session volume which is 9.17 million shares. AM had ended its last session trading at $4.52. Antero Midstream Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.20, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 AM 52-week low price stands at $1.69 while its 52-week high price is $13.12.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 34.78%. Antero Midstream Corporation has the potential to record 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on October 15, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that X Financial (NYSE:XYF) is now rated as Equal-Weight. It started the day trading at $0.833 and traded between $0.6899 and $0.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XYF’s 50-day SMA is 0.8923 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.6493. The stock has a high of $4.65 for the year while the low is $0.73. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 149493.67 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.81%, as 164,159 AM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.27% of X Financial shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.03, while the P/B ratio is 0.19. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 28.51K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -58.19% over the past 90 days while it lost -65.16% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Shanghai Greenwoods Asset Managem… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 947,185 shares of XYF, with a total valuation of $890,354. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more XYF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $298,418 worth of shares.

Similarly, Norges Bank Investment Management decreased its X Financial shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 314,999 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1 shares of X Financial which are valued at $296,099. Following these latest developments, around 0.38% of X Financial stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.