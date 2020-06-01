Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.40, with weekly volatility at 9.11% and ATR at 0.20. The KOS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.50 and a $7.55 high. Intraday shares traded counted 2.92 million, which was 76.96% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 12.66M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.74% on 05/29/20. The shares fell to a low of $1.66 before closing at $1.87. KOS’s previous close was $1.82 while the outstanding shares total 404.76M. The firm has a beta of 3.46.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas E&P company Kosmos Energy Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $733.41 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 614515000 million total, with 515837000 million as their total liabilities.

KOS were able to record -102.22 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -98.59 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -16.96 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Kosmos Energy Ltd. recorded a total of 177.78 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -66.94% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -158.87%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 228.46 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -50.68 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 404.76M with the revenue now reading -0.45 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.14 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.05 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on KOS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of KOS attractive?

In related news, VP & Chief Accounting Officer, Glass Ronald W. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 13. The purchase was performed at an average price of 1.01, for a total value of 10,099. As the purchase deal closes, the SVP,Pres.Gulf of Mexico Unit, Clark Richard Ryan now bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 28,750. Also, Chairman and CEO, INGLIS ANDREW G bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 10. The shares were cost at an average price of 1.06 per share, with a total market value of 317,100. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Sterin Steven now holds 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 104,990. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.50%.

4 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Kosmos Energy Ltd.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the KOS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $2.45.