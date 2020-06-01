Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM), Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

The shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Alliance Global Partners in its latest research note that was published on March 11, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $4.50 price target. Alliance Global Partners wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Silvercorp Metals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Alliance Global Partners advised investors in its research note published on November 12, 2019, to Neutral the SVM stock while also putting a $4.35 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on September 11, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.12. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 194.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.42.

The shares of the company added by 5.49% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.22 while ending the day at $4.42. During the trading session, a total of 2.77 million shares were traded which represents a -7.07% decline from the average session volume which is 2.59 million shares. SVM had ended its last session trading at $4.19. Silvercorp Metals Inc. currently has a market cap of $766.05 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.77, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.35, with a beta of 1.36. Silvercorp Metals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.40 SVM 52-week low price stands at $1.50 while its 52-week high price is $5.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Silvercorp Metals Inc. generated 61.89 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -250.0%. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has the potential to record 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on March 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. It started the day trading at $6.23 and traded between $5.215 and $5.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VRA’s 50-day SMA is 4.61 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.78. The stock has a high of $12.75 for the year while the low is $3.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.32%, as 1.56M SVM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.13% of Vera Bradley Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.17, while the P/B ratio is 0.58. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 306.19K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.44% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more VRA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -44,068 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,330,290 shares of VRA, with a total valuation of $18,349,898. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more VRA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $15,687,615 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Vera Bradley Inc. shares by 17.00% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,667,866 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 242,301 shares of Vera Bradley Inc. which are valued at $9,189,942. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Vera Bradley Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 176,559 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,023,559 shares and is now valued at $5,639,810. Following these latest developments, around 17.00% of Vera Bradley Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.