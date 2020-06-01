Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS), Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

The shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $5 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on May 14, 2019. That day the Robert W. Baird set price target on the stock to $5. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on March 19, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. Evercore ISI was of a view that PIRS is Outperform in its latest report on March 19, 2018. H.C. Wainwright thinks that PIRS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 16, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $8.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 125.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.01.

The shares of the company added by 11.80% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.15 while ending the day at $3.60. During the trading session, a total of 0.61 million shares were traded which represents a -32.36% decline from the average session volume which is 0.46 million shares. PIRS had ended its last session trading at $3.22. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.80 PIRS 52-week low price stands at $1.60 while its 52-week high price is $6.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 47.43 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -242.86%. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northcoast published a research note on May 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $117.99/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.70% to reach $111.71/share. It started the day trading at $116.88 and traded between $110.64 and $111.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GNRC’s 50-day SMA is 98.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 95.31. The stock has a high of $123.19 for the year while the low is $54.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.70%, as 3.91M PIRS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.35% of Generac Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 27.89, while the P/B ratio is 6.75. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 790.56K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.77%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.04% over the past 90 days while it gained 12.96% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more GNRC shares, increasing its portfolio by 59.41% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 2,381,763 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,390,485 shares of GNRC, with a total valuation of $622,688,858. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GNRC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $582,013,407 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Generac Holdings Inc. shares by 2.32% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,679,223 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 106,203 shares of Generac Holdings Inc. which are valued at $455,943,489. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… increased its Generac Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 564,680 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,903,421 shares and is now valued at $380,349,342. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of Generac Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.