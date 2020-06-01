Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT), Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

The shares of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on May 12, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $40 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Green Dot Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BTIG Research advised investors in its research note published on March 26, 2020, to Buy the GDOT stock while also putting a $35 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Northland Capital Markets when it published its report on March 19, 2020. That day the Northland Capital set price target on the stock to $35. Citigroup was of a view that GDOT is Neutral in its latest report on February 04, 2020. Citigroup thinks that GDOT is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 19, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $37.15. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 168.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.81.

The shares of the company added by 6.68% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $35.20 while ending the day at $38.18. During the trading session, a total of 0.69 million shares were traded which represents a 24.56% incline from the average session volume which is 0.91 million shares. GDOT had ended its last session trading at $35.79. Green Dot Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.74, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 GDOT 52-week low price stands at $14.20 while its 52-week high price is $51.86.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.97 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Green Dot Corporation generated 1.57 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 19.59%. Green Dot Corporation has the potential to record 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on May 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.50. It started the day trading at $2.5644 and traded between $2.19 and $2.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MRKR’s 50-day SMA is 2.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.30. The stock has a high of $9.17 for the year while the low is $1.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.50%, as 4.52M GDOT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.22% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 510.77K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.85 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.64%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.83% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Eastern Capital Ltd. bought more MRKR shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Eastern Capital Ltd. purchasing 416,667 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,050,001 shares of MRKR, with a total valuation of $11,157,753.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares by 1.10% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,754,552 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -19,528 shares of Marker Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $4,833,791. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 12,782 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,481,896 shares and is now valued at $4,082,623. Following these latest developments, around 8.70% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.