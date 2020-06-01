Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND), Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

The shares of Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on May 19, 2020. The Consumer Defensive company has also assigned a $173 price target. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Beyond Meat Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on May 01, 2020, to Underweight the BYND stock while also putting a $72 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on April 27, 2020. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $73. The stock was given Neutral rating by DA Davidson in its report released on April 02, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 62. Goldman was of a view that BYND is Sell in its latest report on March 26, 2020. BofA/Merrill thinks that BYND is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 5 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $90.90. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 166.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.34.

The shares of the company added by 6.18% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $121.50 while ending the day at $128.29. During the trading session, a total of 7.61 million shares were traded which represents a 5.92% incline from the average session volume which is 8.09 million shares. BYND had ended its last session trading at $120.82. Beyond Meat Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.08, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.10 BYND 52-week low price stands at $48.18 while its 52-week high price is $239.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Beyond Meat Inc. generated 246.41 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 66.67%. Beyond Meat Inc. has the potential to record 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (NYSE:CNR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $5.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.94/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.75% to reach $6.50/share. It started the day trading at $5.80 and traded between $5.32 and $5.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CNR’s 50-day SMA is 4.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.37. The stock has a high of $9.79 for the year while the low is $2.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.52 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.05%, as 1.61M BYND shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.64% of Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 796.86K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.85%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.51% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought more CNR shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchasing 175,410 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,619,466 shares of CNR, with a total valuation of $29,951,754. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CNR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $15,616,212 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. shares by 0.73% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,765,288 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -20,330 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. which are valued at $14,738,985. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 237,180 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,044,520 shares and is now valued at $10,897,292. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.