Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ), CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 132.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -66.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.17.

The shares of the company added by 20.89% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.52 while ending the day at $0.65. During the trading session, a total of 1.75 million shares were traded which represents a -707.66% decline from the average session volume which is 0.22 million shares. ALJJ had ended its last session trading at $0.54. ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 5.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 ALJJ 52-week low price stands at $0.28 while its 52-week high price is $1.93.

The ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. generated 3.1 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on May 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. SVB Leerink also rated CBAY as Upgrade on May 12, 2020, with its price target of $6 suggesting that CBAY could down by -35.53% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.92/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.48% to reach $2.73/share. It started the day trading at $3.91 and traded between $3.63 and $3.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CBAY’s 50-day SMA is 2.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.17. The stock has a high of $12.54 for the year while the low is $1.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.08%, as 8.41M ALJJ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.29% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.52M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.00%. Looking further, the stock has raised 123.19% over the past 90 days while it gained 123.19% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Avoro Capital Advisor LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,500,000 shares of CBAY, with a total valuation of $9,735,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more CBAY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,999,977 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares by 1.17% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,506,975 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -41,412 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $6,207,346. In the same vein, Redmile Group LLC decreased its CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 62,949 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,750,616 shares and is now valued at $4,868,590. Following these latest developments, around 0.62% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.