Is There A Value in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) And G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

The shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on May 15, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $222 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Wix.com Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Rosenblatt advised investors in its research note published on March 17, 2020, to Neutral the WIX stock while also putting a $102 price target. The stock had earned Sector Weight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on April 29, 2019. Guggenheim was of a view that WIX is Buy in its latest report on March 20, 2019. Rosenblatt thinks that WIX is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 73.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 189.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is 1.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 78.34.

The shares of the company added by 7.20% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $210.33 while ending the day at $222.33. During the trading session, a total of 1.16 million shares were traded which represents a -9.2% decline from the average session volume which is 1.06 million shares. WIX had ended its last session trading at $207.40. Wix.com Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 WIX 52-week low price stands at $76.81 while its 52-week high price is $219.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.60 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Wix.com Ltd. generated 191.26 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 65.0%. Wix.com Ltd. has the potential to record -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Telsey Advisory Group also rated GIII as Reiterated on March 20, 2020, with its price target of $10 suggesting that GIII could surge by 31.36% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.18/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.60% to reach $15.05/share. It started the day trading at $11.1099 and traded between $10.17 and $10.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GIII’s 50-day SMA is 9.01 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.86. The stock has a high of $34.42 for the year while the low is $2.96. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.65%, as 8.58M WIX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 20.04% of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.49, while the P/B ratio is 0.38. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.57M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.80% over the past 90 days while it lost -64.44% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more GIII shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.65% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -105,851 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,306,622 shares of GIII, with a total valuation of $71,454,027. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GIII shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $50,966,294 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its G-III Apparel Group Ltd. shares by 1.22% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,019,467 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -49,479 shares of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. which are valued at $45,540,561. In the same vein, Cramer Rosenthal McGlynn LLC decreased its G-III Apparel Group Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 202,351 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,532,036 shares and is now valued at $28,687,968. Following these latest developments, around 11.00% of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.