Is There A Value in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) And TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST)

The shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on May 21, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $28 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on April 30, 2020, to Neutral the INO stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on March 13, 2020. ROTH Capital was of a view that INO is Buy in its latest report on December 19, 2019. Maxim Group thinks that INO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 15, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 8.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $15.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 670.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.63.

The shares of the company added by 10.49% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $13.33 while ending the day at $14.75. During the trading session, a total of 19.18 million shares were traded which represents a 56.13% incline from the average session volume which is 43.72 million shares. INO had ended its last session trading at $13.35. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.42, while its quick ratio hovers at 8.50 INO 52-week low price stands at $1.91 while its 52-week high price is $19.36.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.26 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 158.45 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -15.38%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on November 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Cowen also rated TMST as Reiterated on August 06, 2019, with its price target of $7.50 suggesting that TMST could surge by 36.71% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.72/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.91% to reach $5.53/share. It started the day trading at $3.70 and traded between $3.36 and $3.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TMST’s 50-day SMA is 3.02 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.36. The stock has a high of $8.41 for the year while the low is $2.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.34%, as 3.62M INO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.03% of TimkenSteel Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 439.84K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.97% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.58% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more TMST shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -140,537 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,080,766 shares of TMST, with a total valuation of $15,809,992. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile bought more TMST shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,669,369 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its TimkenSteel Corporation shares by 0.65% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,767,581 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 17,750 shares of TimkenSteel Corporation which are valued at $7,195,711. In the same vein, GAMCO Asset Management, Inc. increased its TimkenSteel Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 107,402 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,364,300 shares and is now valued at $3,547,180. Following these latest developments, around 2.80% of TimkenSteel Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.