Is There A Value in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) And GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE:GTT)

The shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on May 04, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Embraer S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on April 09, 2020. UBS was of a view that ERJ is Neutral in its latest report on January 15, 2020. Credit Suisse thinks that ERJ is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $8.21. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.46.

The shares of the company added by 5.98% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.98 while ending the day at $5.49. During the trading session, a total of 15.96 million shares were traded which represents a -355.98% decline from the average session volume which is 3.5 million shares. ERJ had ended its last session trading at $5.18. Embraer S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.04, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 ERJ 52-week low price stands at $3.99 while its 52-week high price is $20.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.51 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Embraer S.A. generated 1.16 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.33%. Embraer S.A. has the potential to record -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on May 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE:GTT) is now rated as Outperform. SunTrust also rated GTT as Downgrade on May 11, 2020, with its price target of $7 suggesting that GTT could surge by 33.42% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.83/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.51% to reach $12.00/share. It started the day trading at $8.72 and traded between $7.92 and $7.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GTT’s 50-day SMA is 9.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.89. The stock has a high of $25.63 for the year while the low is $4.67. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.47%, as 10.42M ERJ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 22.07% of GTT Communications Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 525.00K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 19.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.71%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.23% over the past 90 days while it gained 17.16% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Spruce House Investment Managemen… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,875,000 shares of GTT, with a total valuation of $180,340,000. Conifer Management LLC meanwhile sold more GTT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $42,145,271 worth of shares.

Similarly, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… decreased its GTT Communications Inc. shares by 10.28% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,274,024 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -375,089 shares of GTT Communications Inc. which are valued at $37,192,913. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its GTT Communications Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 57,487 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,238,998 shares and is now valued at $36,795,017. Following these latest developments, around 6.80% of GTT Communications Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.