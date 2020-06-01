Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC), Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH)?

The shares of Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Northland Capital in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $7 price target. Northland Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Wrap Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann advised investors in its research note published on January 29, 2020, to Buy the WRTC stock while also putting a $11.35 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Northland Capital Markets when it published its report on December 20, 2019. That day the Northland Capital set price target on the stock to $7. The stock was given Buy rating by Chardan Capital Markets in its report released on February 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $8.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 110.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.59.

The shares of the company added by 27.47% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $5.10 while ending the day at $6.45. During the trading session, a total of 2.05 million shares were traded which represents a -1021.78% decline from the average session volume which is 0.18 million shares. WRTC had ended its last session trading at $5.06. Wrap Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 16.00 WRTC 52-week low price stands at $3.07 while its 52-week high price is $7.87.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Wrap Technologies Inc. generated 15.49 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 12.5%. Wrap Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on May 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $36. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.03/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.40% to reach $20.62/share. It started the day trading at $16.715 and traded between $15.98 and $16.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MEOH’s 50-day SMA is 14.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 29.55. The stock has a high of $47.55 for the year while the low is $9.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.52 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.60%, as 3.93M WRTC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.17% of Methanex Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.14, while the P/B ratio is 0.90. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 956.15K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.82%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.16% over the past 90 days while it lost -57.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought more MEOH shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchasing 300,788 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,609,570 shares of MEOH, with a total valuation of $231,999,972. Fidelity (Canada) Asset Managemen… meanwhile bought more MEOH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $72,984,734 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Methanex Corporation shares by 13.68% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,516,332 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -557,229 shares of Methanex Corporation which are valued at $55,839,352. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Methanex Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 136,033 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,239,099 shares and is now valued at $35,556,892. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Methanex Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.