Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON), Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)?

The shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on December 23, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $18 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on March 01, 2019, to Buy the TCON stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on June 13, 2017. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on December 21, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. Oppenheimer was of a view that TCON is Outperform in its latest report on February 01, 2016. ROTH Capital thinks that TCON is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 29, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $6.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 142.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.07.

The shares of the company added by 10.05% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.11 while ending the day at $2.30. During the trading session, a total of 2.46 million shares were traded which represents a -932.04% decline from the average session volume which is 0.24 million shares. TCON had ended its last session trading at $2.09. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.68, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 TCON 52-week low price stands at $0.95 while its 52-week high price is $8.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.78 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 14.13 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -169.23%. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. BMO Capital Markets also rated HT as Initiated on October 16, 2019, with its price target of $12.50 suggesting that HT could surge by 13.4% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.36/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.97% to reach $5.82/share. It started the day trading at $5.27 and traded between $5.00 and $5.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HT’s 50-day SMA is 4.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.25. The stock has a high of $17.63 for the year while the low is $2.29. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.04%, as 3.33M TCON shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.62% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.05M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.78%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.29% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more HT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -32,827 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,756,126 shares of HT, with a total valuation of $30,104,539. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more HT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $30,067,082 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Capital Management LLC decreased its Hersha Hospitality Trust shares by 3.47% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,079,305 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -74,678 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust which are valued at $10,874,765. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Hersha Hospitality Trust shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 179,716 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,686,135 shares and is now valued at $8,818,486. Following these latest developments, around 3.60% of Hersha Hospitality Trust stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.