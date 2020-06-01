Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS), G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)?

The shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on May 20, 2020. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pan American Silver Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Canaccord Genuity advised investors in its research note published on May 08, 2020, to Hold the PAAS stock while also putting a $23.50 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from National Bank Financial Markets when it published its report on April 23, 2020. BofA/Merrill was of a view that PAAS is Neutral in its latest report on March 04, 2020. Deutsche Bank thinks that PAAS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 02, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $27.85. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 185.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is 4.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 77.35.

The shares of the company added by 8.80% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $27.83 while ending the day at $29.30. During the trading session, a total of 9.1 million shares were traded which represents a -94.07% decline from the average session volume which is 4.69 million shares. PAAS had ended its last session trading at $26.93. Pan American Silver Corp. currently has a market cap of $6.15 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 191.50, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.93, with a beta of 1.33. Pan American Silver Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.13, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 PAAS 52-week low price stands at $10.26 while its 52-week high price is $28.06.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.04 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 200.0%. Pan American Silver Corp. has the potential to record 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on January 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $82. It started the day trading at $18.2274 and traded between $16.50 and $16.97 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GTHX's 50-day SMA is 13.59 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.06. The stock has a high of $41.80 for the year while the low is $8.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.50%, as 2.88M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.54% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 426.70K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more GTHX shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 9,103 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,646,329 shares of GTHX, with a total valuation of $74,136,300. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile sold more GTHX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $48,848,445 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares by 1.34% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,321,855 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -31,563 shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $30,485,956. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 13,586 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,975,449 shares and is now valued at $25,937,645. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.